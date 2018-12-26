Home Business

Sensex down 100 points despite declining crude oil prices

All sectors, except consumer durables and capital goods, traded in red. Heavy selling pressure was seen in finance, banking and IT stocks.

Published: 26th December 2018 02:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th December 2018 02:33 PM   |  A+A-

India will surpass China as the fastest-growing Asian market for petroleum products in 2018.|PTI

I: Despite the decline in crude oil prices the Sensex on Wednesday afternoon dropped 100 points (File Photo | Reuters)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Despite the decline in crude oil prices the Sensex on Wednesday afternoon dropped 100 points over concerns of a slowdown in global growth and a partial shutdown of the US government.

The benchmark Brent Crude prices declined to 50.15 a barrel following which the domestic currency appreciated to 69.97 per US dollar from its previous close of 70.14.

"Oil market is facing a lot of uncertainty and one possibility is that the OPEC may go for further production cut if prices decline," Anuj Gupta, Deputy Vice President - Research, Commodities and Forex, Angel Broking, told IANS

A steep decline was seen before Christmas and it was difficult to ascertain the reasons at this stage, Gupta said.

At 1.45 p.m., S&P BSE Sensex traded 105.87 points or 0.30 per cent lower at 35,364.28 after touching a high of 35,443.99 and a low of 35,010.82.

The Nifty traded 19.85 points or 0.19 per cent lower at 10,643.65.

 

