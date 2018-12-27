Home Business

161 IPOs garner USD 5.52 billion till November in 2018: EY report

Industrial sector -- construction and engineering -- was the most active in terms of number of IPOs, whereas the financial services sector was at the top in terms of issue proceeds.

Published: 27th December 2018 07:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th December 2018 07:32 PM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose only.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Indian stock exchanges ranked second globally in terms of number of initial public offerings (IPOs), raising USD 5.52 billion from 161 offerings till November this year, according to a report.

At the BSE and the National Stock Exchange, there were only two IPOs in fourth quarter of this calendar year, compared with nine and three in fourth quarter of 2017 and third quarter of 2018, respectively, said EY India IPO Trends: Q4 2018 report.

A similar trend was witnessed in the small and medium enterprise (SME) market.

There were eight IPOs in fourth quarter of 2018, compared with 31 and 42 in fourth quarter of 2017 and third quarter of 2018, respectively, showing a drop of 74 per cent and 81 per cent, respectively, it said.

Industrial sector -- construction and engineering -- was the most active in terms of number of IPOs, whereas the financial services sector was at the top in terms of issue proceeds.

"IPO activities in India dropped significantly in Q4 as compared to the last quarter on account of market corrections and various other domestic and global factors.

Companies are adopting a 'wait-and-watch' policy and at the same time, preparing and filing DRHP with the regulator, to launch their IPOs immediately when the timing is right," said Sandip Khetan, Partner and National Leader, Financial Accounting Advisory Services, EY India.

According to the report, the drop in IPOs could be attributed to reasons such as significant corrections in the stock markets in mid-cap and small-cap stocks.

Further, the amount of volatility has increased due to uncertainties around global growth compounded by the ongoing US-China trade wars, it said.

In addition, there are a number of macroeconomic factors which are contributing uncertainties such as liquidity crises among non-bank lenders in India triggered by defaults done by a leading infrastructure finance company IL&FS and currency volatility (depreciation of the rupee), the report added.

"Overall, we expect IPO candidates to take a 'wait-and-watch' approach, until the stock market correction, low rupee exchange rate and other domestic and geopolitical uncertainties reach resolution," it said.

Meanwhile, with 261 IPOs raising USD 60 billion, the US remained in the spotlight as the leading source of IPOs in 2018, the report added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
IPO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 8: Imran Khan to teach India how to handle minorities? What a joke!
An empty bank counter is seen during a one-day bank strike in Mumbai January 25, 2008. REUTERS
BANK STRIKE: Employees protest for the second time in 10 days
Gallery
Bollywood Actor Salman Khan in 'Mazdaar'. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Salman Khan: Here are some rare snaps of the Bollywood box office king
Swiss Guards march in front of Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, Tuesday, Dec. 25, 2018. (Photo | AP)
Pictures from Vatican City's Christmas celebrations
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp