L&T Construction bags orders worth Rs 2,357 crore 

Published: 27th December 2018 11:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th December 2018 11:33 AM   |  A+A-

Larsen and Toubro | Reuters File Photo

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Larsen & Toubro (L&T) Thursday said its construction arm of has won orders worth Rs 2,357 crore in the domestic market.

L&T's water and effluent treatment and transportation infrastructure business has secured an order worth Rs 1,281 crore from Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA), the engineering and construction major said in a regulatory filing .

The order is for activities including investigation, design and construction of roads, bridges, stormwater drains, culverts, water supply systems, sewerage systems for the villages of Kurugalla, Nidamarru in Zone 12A area at Amravati Capital City, Andhra Pradesh.

The company said its water and effluent treatment business has also secured orders worth Rs 1,076 crore from the Madhya Pradesh Jal Nigam Maryadit (MPJNM).

The order is for the execution of multi-village rural water supply schemes in Jabalpur, Narsinghpur, Seoni and Damoh districts of Madhya Pradesh.

Shares of L&T were trading 0.32 per cent up at Rs 1,427.05 apiece on BSE.

Larsen & Toubro

