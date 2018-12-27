Home Business

Sail set to gain as costs fall, demand improves

While private peers continue to dominate the competitive steel market, state-run Steel Authority of India (SAIL) is set to surprise its detractors soon.

Published: 27th December 2018 08:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th December 2018 08:33 AM   |  A+A-

By Sesa sen
Express News Service

While private peers continue to dominate the competitive steel market, state-run Steel Authority of India (SAIL) is set to surprise its detractors soon. Steadily building on gains since it clawed itself out of the red on a standalone basis last year, the steel major hopes to become profitable on a consolidated basis too in FY19.

SAIL, which had reported standalone net losses since financial year 2015-2016 (FY16), had swung to profit in the December quarter last fiscal (Q3FY18). It has gone on to post standalone net profits of Rs 816 crore in the March quarter (Q4FY18), Rs 540 crore in Q1FY19 and Rs 553.69 crore in Q2FY19. The company has turned profitable on the operating level too. As against an EBITDA loss of Rs 83.9 crore in FY18, it posted an EBITDA of Rs 2,576 crore in the June quarter this year (Q1FY19).

Clearly, the numbers indicate a fast recovery in standalone profitability and operational performance. On a consolidated basis, too, it has managed to hammer down losses by 83 per cent to Rs 281 crore in FY18 against Rs 2,756 crore in FY17. That apart, all five of its integrated steel plants have recorded individual profits since Q4FY18.

With the recent completion of its capex cycle, albeit after a five-year delay, the steelmaker is now in a sweet spot to capitalise on the improving demand-supply situation. In the first half of FY19, the company’s saleable steel production was 7.151 MT, up 4.2 per cent over the corresponding period of the last fiscal. SAIL has also guided for a sales volume of almost 16.7 million tonne for the current year against 14.1 million tonne in FY18.

Concerns over high costs, including high staff expenses, are also receding. During FY18, a total of 1,269 employees took up a Voluntary Retirement Scheme (VRS) and close to 5,000 are set to retire in the coming year, with a similar number estimated for next year. This is expected to bring down staff costs by 13 per cent in the next two years, say analysts.

While volume growth remains strong, SAIL’s own iron ore mines also give it an edge. SAIL Chairman Anil Kumar Chaudhary says that raising volumes, operating at rated capacities and focussing on meeting the requirement of the railways are among its foremost priorities. Further, the management’s efforts in process integration, ramping up production from new units, and stabilization of new mills are all yielding results, say analysts. Firm steel prices coupled with a further reduction in costs as availability of fuel improves is also set to drive earnings growth for the company in the next few quarters. 

With the capex cycle over, debt has also peaked and improving earnings, debt and interest outgo should reduce drastically over the next two years. At Rs 52, the company’s share prices don’t yet reflect the positives. But if the management delivers on what it has said, the stock could move north too.  All said, however, there is still a long way to go to match private-sector rivals like JSW and Tata. While SAIL posted an EBITDA per tonne of close to Rs 7,811 in the June quarter, the two rivals made Rs 12,580 and Rs 17,252 per tonne respectively. 

Still lagging behind
While SAIL posted an EBITDA per tonne of close to Rs 7,811 in the June quarter, private sector rivals JSW Steel and Tata Steel made Rs 12,580 and Rs 17,252 per tonne respectively during the same period. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
SAIL Steel Authority of India steel sector

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 8: Imran Khan to teach India how to handle minorities? What a joke!
An empty bank counter is seen during a one-day bank strike in Mumbai January 25, 2008. REUTERS
BANK STRIKE: Employees protest for the second time in 10 days
Gallery
Bollywood Actor Salman Khan in 'Mazdaar'. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Salman Khan: Here are some rare snaps of the Bollywood box office king
Swiss Guards march in front of Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, Tuesday, Dec. 25, 2018. (Photo | AP)
Pictures from Vatican City's Christmas celebrations
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp