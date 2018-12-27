‘Two-wheeler sales to grow 8-10 per cent in FY19’

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Two-wheeler sales in India is expected to grow at 8-10 per cent in financial year 2018-19 amidst concerns over increasing cost of acquisition disturbing positive demand drivers, said ratings agency ICRA Ratings.

“Supported by growing per capita income, improved farm sentiment following near-normal monsoon over the last three financial years, higher minimum support price (MSP) and farm loan waiver in select states, the domestic two-wheeler industry volumes are expected to grow at 8-10% during FY19,” ICRA said in a statement.

The ratings agency further said it has a stable outlook on the Indian two-wheeler industry. The sector has reported 11.1 per cent year-on-year volume growth in April-October FY19. The growth has come despite some one-off adverse events during the period—increase in insurance premium across the country, Kerala floods in August 2018 and regulatory changes in West Bengal mandating two-wheeler sale to only valid licence holders in July 2018.