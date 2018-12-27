Home Business

‘Two-wheeler sales to grow 8-10 per cent in FY19’

The ratings agency further said it has a stable outlook on the Indian two-wheeler industry.

Published: 27th December 2018 07:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th December 2018 07:28 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Two-wheeler sales in India is expected to grow at 8-10 per cent in financial year 2018-19 amidst concerns over increasing cost of acquisition disturbing positive demand drivers, said ratings agency ICRA Ratings.

“Supported by growing per capita income, improved farm sentiment following near-normal monsoon over the last three financial years, higher minimum support price (MSP) and farm loan waiver in select states, the domestic two-wheeler industry volumes are expected to grow at 8-10% during FY19,” ICRA said in a statement.

The ratings agency further said it has a stable outlook on the Indian two-wheeler industry. The sector has reported 11.1 per cent year-on-year volume growth in April-October FY19. The growth has come despite some one-off adverse events during the period—increase in insurance premium across the country, Kerala floods in August 2018 and regulatory changes in West Bengal mandating two-wheeler sale to only valid licence holders in July 2018.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 8: Imran Khan to teach India how to handle minorities? What a joke!
An empty bank counter is seen during a one-day bank strike in Mumbai January 25, 2008. REUTERS
BANK STRIKE: Employees protest for the second time in 10 days
Gallery
Bollywood Actor Salman Khan in 'Mazdaar'. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Salman Khan: Here are some rare snaps of the Bollywood box office king
Swiss Guards march in front of Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, Tuesday, Dec. 25, 2018. (Photo | AP)
Pictures from Vatican City's Christmas celebrations
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp