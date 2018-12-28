Government expects auto sector to receive USD 8-10 billion investment by 2023

By Express News Service

The country’s automobile sector is expected to attract $8-10 billion in local and foreign investments by 2023, the Ministry of Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises said on Thursday in its Year-End Review 2018. The sector, the review noted, has attracted $16.5 billion in FDI between April 2000 and December 2016.

The review also notes that Indian companies in the sector have the advantage of experience, scale and expertise. Along with the stimulus from high domestic demand, this has provided it “with a unique opportunity to achieve global leadership in both manufacturing and engineering, especially in emerging areas”. The government and the automotive sector also articulated their objectives for the future of the industry through the Automotive Mission Plan 2016-26.

“The plan envisions that by the year 2026, India will be the third in the world after China and USA in engineering, manufacturing and export of vehicles and auto components,” the ministry said.

At present, the sector contributes 7.1 per cent to India’s Gross Domestic Product and provides employment to about 32 million people, directly and indirectly. The government also stated that it has finalised the draft Automotive Policy focussed on holistic development of the entire sector. This policy proposes to adopt a long-term roadmap for emission standards beyond BS-VI and harmonize the same with global standards by 2028.

Other key proposals in the Policy are retaining tax exemptions on different levels of R&D expenditure with strong audit control, scaling-up of indigenous R&D with commercially viable innovations and the fast-track adoption of Bharat New Vehicle Safety Assessment Programme.

The government also informed that during the financial year 2017-18, an amount of Rs 175 crore was allocated under the electric mobility incentive scheme - FAME phase 1 -- out of which an approximately Rs 85.49 crore has been utilised.

The government, however, did not announce the implementation of phase 2, which was highly awaited by the auto industry. Through phase 2, automakers are expecting to receive subsidies as well as set guidelines and policies from the government for the production and operation of electric vehicles in the country.