New Wagon R set to launch in January

By Express News Service

Further strengthening its hold on the small car segment, Maruti Suzuki is set to launch the new Wagon R in India on January 23, 2019. The Wagon R has always been one of Maruti Suzuki’s top-selling models in the domestic market and the next generation model is expected to boost the manufacturer’s sales significantly, a welcome break from the slat sales growth recorded in recent months.

Expected to be priced between `4-5 lakh, it will compete against the likes of Tata’s Tiago and Hyundai Santro. It is anticipated that the new WagonR will get many new features in the infotainment and safety department. From the outside, the car will retain its iconic tall boy design, but with a few curves. The top variant is also expected to come with LED tail lamps and alloy wheels, premium interiors, a touchscreen infotainment system and inbuilt navigation.

Also expected are parking sensors, a rear parking camera, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto in the top variant of the car. Under the hood, the new Wagon R will be powered by the old 1-litre, 3-cylinder K10 engine. It will come with either a 5-speed manual or a 5-speed AMT gearbox, along with a CNG option to take on the Santro.