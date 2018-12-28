Home Business

New Wagon R set to launch in January

Further strengthening its hold on the small car segment, Maruti Suzuki is set to launch the new Wagon R in India on January 23, 2019.

Published: 28th December 2018 07:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th December 2018 07:23 AM   |  A+A-

Maruti Suzuki India logo. (File photo | Reuters)

By Express News Service

Further strengthening its hold on the small car segment, Maruti Suzuki is set to launch the new Wagon R in India on January 23, 2019. The Wagon R has always been one of Maruti Suzuki’s top-selling models in the domestic market and the next generation model is expected to boost the manufacturer’s sales significantly, a welcome break from the slat sales growth recorded in recent months. 

Expected to be priced between `4-5 lakh,  it will compete against the likes of Tata’s Tiago and Hyundai Santro. It is anticipated that the new WagonR will get many new features in the infotainment and safety department. From the outside, the car will retain its iconic tall boy design, but with a few curves. The top variant is also expected to come with LED tail lamps and alloy wheels, premium interiors, a touchscreen infotainment system and inbuilt navigation. 

Also expected are parking sensors, a rear parking camera, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto in the top variant of the car. Under the hood, the new Wagon R will be powered by the old 1-litre, 3-cylinder K10 engine. It will come with either a 5-speed manual or a 5-speed AMT gearbox, along with a CNG option to take on the Santro.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Wagon R New Wagon R Maruti Suzuki

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 8: Imran Khan to teach India how to handle minorities? What a joke!
An empty bank counter is seen during a one-day bank strike in Mumbai January 25, 2008. REUTERS
BANK STRIKE: Employees protest for the second time in 10 days
Gallery
Bollywood Actor Salman Khan in 'Mazdaar'. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Salman Khan: Here are some rare snaps of the Bollywood box office king
Swiss Guards march in front of Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, Tuesday, Dec. 25, 2018. (Photo | AP)
Pictures from Vatican City's Christmas celebrations
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp