Home Business

Parliamentary panel for classifying MSMEs according to annual turnover

The ministry has also proposed similar way to classify MSMEs in the MSMEs Development (Amendment) Bill, 2018.

Published: 28th December 2018 10:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th December 2018 10:41 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A parliamentary panel has suggested classifying micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) according to their annual turnovers instead of investments in plant and machinery.

"Taking into consideration the views of majority of the stakeholders and the arguments put forth by the MSME ministry, the committee feels that instead of the current classification based on investment in plant and machinery/equipment, the MSMEs could be classified based on their annual turnover," the department-related parliamentary standing committee on industry said in its report. It was tabled in the Lok Sabha Friday.

The ministry has also proposed similar way to classify MSMEs in the MSMEs Development (Amendment) Bill, 2018.

The report said that with the proposed change in the classification, it is more likely that a large number of enterprises would come under the ministry.

"The committee, therefore, desires that the ministry may make all-out efforts to obtain increased budget allocation for the sector," it added.

It said the present classification based on investment in plant and machinery has a number of disadvantages as it prevents MSMEs to become competitive in the market.

It also inhibits investment to modernise, upscale, improve productivity and technology upgradation due to rigor of investment threshold, it said.

Taking turnover as a criteria should overcome these shortcomings "as it can be pegged with reliable data available in GST Network," it added.

According to estimates, MSMEs contribute 6.11 per cent to India's manufacturing GDP, 24.63 per cent to the GDP from service activities and 33.4 per cent to the manufacturing output.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
MSME

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai's Motta Maadi Music is back with Rajinikanth hits
BJP leaders slam Congress for opposing Triple Talaq Bill
Gallery
Then Information and Broadcasting Minister Arun Jaitley in the Law Minister Office. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Arun Jaitley: Here are some rare snaps of the Indian finance minister
Industrialist Ratan Tata arriving at New Delhi to testify before the Srikrishna Panel. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Ratan Tata: Check out some rare photos of the astute businessman
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp