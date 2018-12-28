Home Business

Sensex rallies over 300 pts, Nifty reclaims 10,800 level

Extending gains for the third session, the 30-share index was trading 306.16 points, or 0.86 per cent, higher at 36,113.44.

Published: 28th December 2018 10:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th December 2018 10:41 AM   |  A+A-

Sensex

For representational purposes (File | Reuters)

By PTI

MUMBAI: BSE benchmark Sensex Friday rallied over 300 points and NSE Nifty reclaimed the 10,800 marks on firm global cues, heavy foreign fund inflow and strengthening rupee.

Extending gains for the third session, the 30-share index was trading 306.16 points, or 0.86 per cent, higher at 36,113.44.

The index had ended 157.34 points, or 0.44 per cent, higher at 35,807. 28 in the previous session Thursday. The broader Nifty too jumped 86.75 points, or 0.80 per cent, to 10,866.55.

The gains on Dalal Street were led by pharma, auto, realty and financial stocks. Top gainers include HDFC duo, Reliance Industries, ICICI Bank, L&T, ITC, HUL, SBI, TCS and Sun Pharma, rising up to 2 per cent.

On the other hand, Coal India, NTPC and Hero MotoCorp were the top losers, falling up to 1 per cent.

According to Rahul Mishra, AVP (Derivatives), Emkay Global Financial Services, markets have been very volatile through the month; state election, global cues and crude oil price movement have kept the market busy.

However, market has seen good recovery since Nifty hit the month's low on state election result day.

Global cues provided good resistance, he said. The rupee, meanwhile, strengthened against the US dollar, up 30 paise at 70.05 a dollar from its previous close.

Brent crude, the international benchmark, was up 1.63 per cent at USD 53.59 per barrel.

On a net basis, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth Rs 1,731.91 crore Wednesday, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net sellers to the tune of Rs 663.00 crore, provisional data available with BSE showed.

Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's Nikkei fell 0.47 per cent, Hong Kong's Hang Seng was up 0.12 per cent, Kospi gained 0.66 per cent and Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.15 per cent in early trade.

On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average index rose 260.37 points, or 1.14 per cent, to 23,138.82 in its previous session Thursday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sensex Nifty BSE NSE

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai's Motta Maadi Music is back with Rajinikanth hits
BJP leaders slam Congress for opposing Triple Talaq Bill
Gallery
Then Information and Broadcasting Minister Arun Jaitley in the Law Minister Office. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Arun Jaitley: Here are some rare snaps of the Indian finance minister
Industrialist Ratan Tata arriving at New Delhi to testify before the Srikrishna Panel. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Ratan Tata: Check out some rare photos of the astute businessman
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp