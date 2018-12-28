Tractor sales expected to 10-12 per cent in FY2018-19

By Express News Service

Continuing strong growth momentum over the past two financial years, tractor sales in the year are expected to end on a good note. As per rating agency ICRA, Indian tractor demand is expected to grow at 10-12 per cent in FY2018-19. ICRA cited steps taken by the government to enhance farmers’ income as the primary growth divers. “The Union government continues its initiatives towards enhancing farmers’ incomes, in addition to schemes aimed at improving irrigation and insurance coverage, the MSP hikes for the current kharif season have been better than previous years,” it said.

Loan waiver announced in three states may also boost sales. Credit Suisse in a recent report said that it is bullish on tractor makers Mahindra & Mahindra and Escort as farm loan waivers tend to boost industry growth. Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh — the three states that have announced farm loan waivers recently — account for about 25 per cent of tractor demand in India.

It is reported that the central government is also likely to announce several packages to tackle rural distress before the 2019 general elections. If the packages come through, the sector could witness positive momentum for an even longer duration. Credit Suisse pointed out that the nationwide farm-loan waiver announced in 2008, combined with other stimulus measures, had boosted tractor demand growth in FY09 and FY10. The tractor industry has registered a strong volume growth over last three years and ICRA expects a CAGR (compound annual growth rate) of around 16 per cent over the period FY16-19 period.

The industry has maintained a healthy year-on-year growth of 14.7 per cent during April-October 2018.

However, somewhat weak and uneven monsoons might impact the agrarian economy in the near future, as a major deficit in post-monsoon rainfall has led to a weakening of reservoir levels across regions. ICRA, however, said concerns over a developing El Nino condition in the Pacific have emerged, which may influence performance of the south-west monsoon in the next financial year.