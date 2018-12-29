Centre likely to set-up cycle parts, bamboo and rubber-based industries in Tripura

By PTI

AGARTALA: Union Minister of State for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) Giriraj Singh Saturday said the Centre has plans to set up a hub and spoke (cycle parts) factory and bamboo and rubber-based industries in Tripura.

The bamboo and rubber industries would be set up in the northeastern state as the raw material is found in abundance in it, he said inaugurating the National Tool Room and Training Center at Radhakishor Nagar, about 15 km from here.

There are 18 technology centres under the MSME ministry and 15 new ones would be set up in different places soon as per the prime minister's direction. "We want to develop local resource-based industries. We are interested in bamboo and rubber based industries because these plants grow in abundance in Tripura", he said.

Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb said that BJP-IPFT government attached maximum importance to the welfare of farmers and so it has started procuring paddy from them with support price for Food Corporation of India. The erstwhile Left Front government did not take any step for improvement of the socio-economic condition of the farmers of the state, he alleged.

The government has plans to make Tripura a model state in the next three years, Deb said adding he hoped that it would be the number one state in the country.