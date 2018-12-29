Home Business

ICICI Bank raises Rs 1,140 crore via bonds 

The bonds, carrying a coupon of 9.90 per cent per annum, are rated AA+ by rating agencies CARE, ICRA and Crisil.

Published: 29th December 2018 12:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th December 2018 12:47 PM   |  A+A-

ICICI bank

A ICICI bank facility (File | Reuters)

By PTI

NEw DELHI: Private sector banks lender ICICI Bank Friday said it has raised Rs 1,140 crore by issuing Basel III compliant bonds on private placement basis.

"The Bank has allotted 11,400 Basel III compliant unsecured subordinated perpetual Additional Tier 1 bonds in the nature of debentures aggregating Rs11.40 billion on private placement basis," ICICI Bank said in a regulatory filing.

The date of allotment is December 28, 2018, it added.

The bonds, carrying a coupon of 9.90 per cent per annum, are rated AA+ by rating agencies CARE, ICRA and Crisil.

The stock of ICICI Bank closed 1.59 per cent up at Rs 361.05 on BSE.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
ICICI Bank Private sector banks

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (File | EPS)
Humane Express: Kerala Floods - Tales of Resilience
Chennai's Motta Maadi Music is back with Rajinikanth hits
Gallery
Then Information and Broadcasting Minister Arun Jaitley in the Law Minister Office. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Arun Jaitley: Here are some rare snaps of the Indian finance minister
Industrialist Ratan Tata arriving at New Delhi to testify before the Srikrishna Panel. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Ratan Tata: Check out some rare photos of the astute businessman
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp