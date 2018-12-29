Home Business

RBI stresses strict capital norms

The current levels of provisioning may not be enough to cover expected losses and buffers are important to providing for any unprovided loss in future.

Published: 29th December 2018

By Express News Service

MUMBAI:  The Reserve Bank of India has said the recapitalisation of public sector banks should be adequate relative to its total capital base to make an impact on credit growth, in the latest ‘Report on Trend and Progress of Banking in India 2017-18’, released on Friday. The RBI report pointed out how in the last three years more than 70 per cent of the capital infused by the government in these banks was absorbed into losses incurred by them.

The RBI report also warned frontloading of regulatory relaxations in terms of Basel III norms before the structural reforms fully set in would be detrimental to the interests of the economy. There have been increased noises about how capital norms prescribed for Indian banks are higher than international ones, putting undue burden, especially on the government that needs to bring in fresh capital to keep the public sector banks lending unhindered.

“The Basel III norms recommend risk weights for various credit exposures, based on cumulative default rates (CDR) and recovery rates observed internationally. However, the CDRs and the loss given default (LGD) rates observed in India are much higher than observed internationally,” the report pointed out. Therefore, applying the Basel-specified risk weights to Indian banks would understate the riskiness of loan assets, it said.

The report further said that the Indian banking system had a high proportion of un-provided NPAs although there are signs of improvement after the IBC set in, helping in the resolution and recovery process.

The current levels of provisioning may not be enough to cover expected losses and buffers are important to providing for any unprovided loss in future.

“Going forward, the IBC and the evolving framework for the resolution of stressed assets is expected to address the bad loan problem and improve debtor-creditor relationships even as competition from NBFCs, bond market and fintech companies intensifies,” it said. The RBI report also flagged corporate governance issues and said implementation of the P J Nayak Committee’s recommendations remained an unfinished agenda. 

