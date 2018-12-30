Home Business

Government to infuse Rs 10,086 crore capital in Bank of India

 The Central government will infuse around `10,086 crore in Bank of India (BoI).

By Express News Service

MUMBAI:  The Central government will infuse around Rs 10,086 crore in Bank of India (BoI). The government has intimated BoI about the capital infusion, the bank said in a regulatory filing on Saturday. The market, meanwhile, has been abuzz with news about three public sector banks (PSB) — including Bank of India, UCO Bank and United Bank of India — getting capital infusion to the tune of Rs 28,615 crore this month.

BoI said the Finance Ministry had sent the intimation on December 26 and that the equity infusion would be by way of preferential allotment. “The Board of Directors would be considering by way of circular resolution on or after January 2, 2019, the proposal for raising capital by this infusion and further issue of equity shares at an appropriate time and other incidental matters,” it said.

United Bank of India intimated stock exchanges on December 27 that the government would invest Rs 2,159 crore in the bank, also by way of preferential allotment. There are 11 PSBs under the Prompt Corrective Action (PCA) framework that restricts them from lending to high credit risk categories, in turn preventing the growth of their loan books. BoI said it cut down on corporate lending and grew its retail loan book to overcome the PCA restrictions. BoI, as well as United Bank, had earlier said they hoped to be out of PCA by the end of FY19.

“Three banks are within the threshold-1 of PCA and four-five PCA banks will get additional recapitalisation this year. The four-five banks have a high chance of coming out of PCA,” said Rajeev Kumar, Secretary, Department of Financial Services, recently.

The government had earlier announced an infusion of Rs 65,000 crore in PSBs in FY19, of which Rs 23,000 crore has already been disbursed, while Rs 42,000 crore is remaining. Earlier this month, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said the government would put an additional Rs 41,000 crore in PSBs over and above what was announced earlier.

