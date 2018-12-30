KL Rahul makes it large with Royal Stag campaigns

Sandeep Goyal By

Express News Service

I have actually given up on my crusade against surrogate advertising. Mine has been a lonely voice trying to persuade Advertising Standards Council of India, the Information and Broadcast Ministry and the Central Board of Film Certification to take liquor brands to task for masquerading under imaginary products and dodging the law. No one has paid heed. And now, we have the newest commercial in the category by Royal Stag featuring seven cricketers from across the world: Faf du Plessis, Ben Stokes, KL Rahul, Andre Russell, Kane Williamson, Mitchell Starc and Angelo Mathews, all of them proclaiming, “if you want to make it large, it starts with you”. For what? Royal Stag Mega Music!

For now, we will not get into the debate on the surrogate advertising bit, and just look at the creative merits of the new campaign. Royal Stag recently tied up with International Cricket Council for the forthcoming World Cup in England and Wales. The new commercial is a showcase of global cricketers, each of them an icon, and how each of them embodies the brand in sweat, spirit and hard work. The tenacity, tears, motivation, pride and success are all a function of the pursuit of a big dream.

And #ItStartsWithYou. The ad, produced by Ogilvy, is very swish, but it really has no content. It is just a series of cricketers at a workout or such, with no connection to what it is that they do/did that was extraordinarily ‘large’, or what if any of this has to do with ‘mega’ music.

I am sure this is one more commercial with lots of money spent on hiring so many cricketers and then producing the TVC in an international locale. All you get in the end is a client with a boosted ego and a lot of kudos from peers who wish they too were there to shake paws with the legends and enjoy the overseas shoot. But I don’t think liquor brands really care. As long as there is glitz and glamour that makes the brand look desirable and socially upmarket, the creative job is actually done.

Lokesh Rahul is the Indian cricketer featured in the Royal Stag commercial. There are some quick sequences of him running and cycling, not much beyond that. I am happy for Rahul. If Royal Stag was to waste money on an Indian face, it’s good that he is at least the beneficiary, despite a drought of runs in the middle for him.

Lever put out an interesting social campaign before the sun sets on 2018. This too is an Ogilvy campaign. The two ads that I have seen from the campaign, one on saving water and one on waste management, are both very very good. Goriya, the cow, almost swallows a plastic bag. The whole village gathers and goes “aaaaa” trying to coax her to let go of the plastic. Goriya is unimpressed till one nice gentleman offers her a cabbage (or something similar) in lieu of the plastic bag. Goriya relents. The whole village celebrates. Good, clean, engaging communication. Very little of brand speak. Overall, a good job done.

The second commercial is a dig on city folk using showers to bathe, and ending up wasting a colossal amount of water. The contrast shown is the curiosity with which rural folk approach the shower, and then use it to satiate their thirst and a lot more. This commercial is interesting but a bit contrived.

I am not sure of Lever’s motivation in releasing this campaign. Do-good to feel-good does not come naturally to multinationals, I am afraid. So, why is Lever suddenly so concerned? #StartALittleGood is surely a good initiative, but the ‘why’ and the ‘why now’ puzzle me. Well, as long as they have their heart in the right place, let us give them the benefit of doubt, at least for now.

(The writer is an advertising veteran)