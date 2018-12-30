Home Business

Petrol price cut to its lowest level in 2018, diesel rates at 9-month low

Petrol price in Delhi was cut to Rs 69.04 per litre from Rs 69.26 while diesel rates came down to Rs 63.09 from Rs 63.32 a litre, according to the price notification of state-owned oil firms.

Published: 30th December 2018 01:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th December 2018 01:21 PM   |  A+A-

petrol, diesel, fuel, pump

For representational purposes (File | Reuters)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Petrol price Sunday was cut by 22 paise per litre to its lowest level in 2018 while diesel rates were reduced by 23 paise to a nine-month low.

Petrol price in Delhi was cut to Rs 69.04 per litre from Rs 69.26 while diesel rates came down to Rs 63.09 from Rs 63.32 a litre, according to the price notification of state-owned oil firms.

Petrol prices, which have been on a decline since October 18 except for one day, are at their lowest level of 2018.

Diesel rates are at their lowest since March-end. In all, the petrol price has fallen by Rs 13.79 per litre since October 18, more than negating all of the hikes that were witnessed in the two-month period beginning mid-August.

Diesel prices have declined by? Rs 12.06 per litre in two and a half months. Petrol price had touched a record high of Rs 84 per litre in Delhi and Rs 91.34 in Mumbai on October 4.Diesel on that day had peaked to Rs 75.45 a litre in Delhi and Rs 80.10 in Mumbai.

Prices had started to climb from August 16. Petrol in Delhi was priced at Rs 77.14 and in Mumbai at Rs 84.58 per litre on August 15. Diesel on that day was priced at Rs 68.72 per litre in Delhi and Rs 72.96 in Mumbai.

Between August 16 and October 4, petrol price was hiked by Rs 6.86 per litre and diesel by Rs 6.73.

On that day, the government decided to cut excise duty on petrol and diesel by Rs 1.50 per litre each and asked state-owned fuel retailers to subsidise the price by another Re 1 a litre by reducing their margins.

Subsequent to this, the petrol price moderated to Rs 81.50 per litre in Delhi and diesel to Rs 72.95 a litre on October 5. In Mumbai, rates fell to Rs 86.97 per litre for petrol and Rs 77.45 in case of diesel.

As the international oil prices continued to rise, the price of petrol and diesel in Delhi increased to Rs 82.83 and Rs 75.69 on October 17.

In Mumbai, rates touched Rs 88.29 a litre for petrol and Rs 79.35 for diesel. But since then, international oil prices have been falling and the rupee has also appreciated, resulting in a decline in retail rates.

During the last two and half months, petrol price rose on just one day -- by 10 paise on December 18. Diesel rates rose on December 17 and 18 by 9 paise and 7 paise respectively.

Industry sources said as per the assessment, the retail prices of petrol and diesel may reign easy in the next few days.

The retail selling price of petrol and diesel is dependent on the international prices of benchmark fuel and the rupee-US dollar exchange rate.

This is because a large proportion of the country's requirement is met through imports.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Petrol price Fuel price Diesel price Fuel

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 9: Are the Meghalaya miners victims of India's regional bias?
For representational purposes (File | EPS)
Humane Express: Kerala Floods - Tales of Resilience
Gallery
Then Information and Broadcasting Minister Arun Jaitley in the Law Minister Office. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Arun Jaitley: Here are some rare snaps of the Indian finance minister
Industrialist Ratan Tata arriving at New Delhi to testify before the Srikrishna Panel. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Ratan Tata: Check out some rare photos of the astute businessman
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp