APEDB feted for boosting investment

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Andhra Pradesh Economic Development Board (APEDB), formed in 2016 under the chairmanship of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu to aid in promotion of the state’s economic growth, has won the Gold award for being the best organisation in India for investment promotion and project facilitation, at the 55th Skoch Summit held in New Delhi.

The Skoch awards celebrate human excellence and agents of change in the Indian society. Since 2003, the Skoch awards have been the only independent benchmark of best practices in India in the fields of governance, finance, banking, corporate citizenship, economics and inclusive growth.

The APEDB, which acts as the single point of contact for investments in the state, won the Skoch Gold award for contributing towards economic growth and employment generation and establishing a globally competitive investment climate, capable of quickly responding to fast changing global economic and technological scenario.