Home Business

India set for robust economic growth on better demand conditions, says CII 

Going forward, strong drivers emanating from services sector and better demand conditions will help it to maintain its growth .

Published: 31st December 2018 05:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st December 2018 05:54 AM   |  A+A-

industry, petroleum, factory, generic, investment,

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: India is expected to witness strong economic growth in 2019 on the back of better demand conditions, settled GST implementation, growing investments in infrastructure, positive policies and capacity expansion from industries, the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) said in a report.

The industry body observed that despite 2018 being filled with external vulnerabilities arising out of rising oil prices, trade wars between major global trading partners and US monetary tightening, India outshined as the world’s fastest growing major economy.

Going forward, strong drivers emanating from services sector and better demand conditions will help it to maintain its growth .

“Better demand conditions, settled GST implementation, capacity expansion from growing investments in infrastructure, continuing positive effects of reform policies and improved credit offtake especially in the services sector at 24 per cent will sustain the robust GDP growth in the range of 7.5 per cent in 2019,” CII Director General Chandrajit Banerjee said.

It has identified seven key drivers for growth that need to be fostered and suggested policy actions for robust GDP growth to continue in 2019.

Among key growth drivers, CII hopes the GST Council will consider extending the tax to sectors such as fuel, electricity,  real estate and alcohol.

The chamber has also outlined that credit availability has been a challenge, particularly for the micro, small and medium enterprises, as credit flow to industry grew by a mere 2.3 per cent in the first half of the current financial year.

The chamber believes the government will continue to place high priority on simplifying business procedures in 2019, especially in terms of working with states for grassroots improvements.

On agri reforms

In order to boost farm produce marketing, It is important to persuade states to implement the Agriculture Produce and Livestock Marketing Model Act, which has been executed in just four states, CII said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
CII economic growth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 9: Are the Meghalaya miners victims of India's regional bias?
For representational purposes (File | EPS)
Humane Express: Kerala Floods - Tales of Resilience
Gallery
Tamil actor Prabhu in 'Ponnuparka Poren'. (File | EPs)
Happy Birthday Prabhu: Here are some rare images of 'Ilaya Thilagam'
Then Information and Broadcasting Minister Arun Jaitley in the Law Minister Office. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Arun Jaitley: Here are some rare snaps of the Indian finance minister
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp