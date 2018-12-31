Lok Sabha polls, crude prices and rupee fluctuations to have an impact on equity market in 2019

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: After a blockbuster 2017, India’s equity markets witnessed extreme ups and downs in 2018. Billions of dollars were wiped out from the market, owing to factors such as the US-China trade war, US Fed rate hikes, sharp spikes in crude oil prices, rupee depreciation, IL&FS and NBFC liquidity crisis, multiple state elections and brewing tension between RBI and the Central government.

While some factors that caused the volatility have eased now, new events have lined up to impact the market in 2019, the upcoming general elections scheduled for May 2019 being the prime among them. While analysts stand divided on the short-term impact of the election’s outcome, they are certain that it won’t have a significant impact in the long-run.

“General elections, going back two decades, have had no visible impact on market direction. But the upcoming elections in April-May 2019 should keep noise levels high. Further, agriculture is likely to remain a source of distress for 200 million workers for several years: this can cause political churn and also policy experimentation (so more uncertainty),” said Credit Suisse in its recent report.

Brent crude prices, which went up as high as $80 per barrel in early October, will continue to have its dominance on the Indian equity market. Even though crude prices have come down to $50 per level as of now, there are chances it might go up in 2019.

“We see a possibility of further restraint on Iran oil exports by the US government once the 180-day waiver period expires in early-May 2019. Iran may be exporting about 1 mn b/d currently and any reduction may tighten the oil markets, especially around seasonally strong demand during summers. OPEC+ may consider restoring production partly or fully to address the situation,” points out Kotak Institutional Equities in a research note.

Impacted by crude prices, strengthening of US dollar and a fall in foreign portfolio investors’ (FPI) sentiment, INR came under heavy pressure during the year and its value went down by over 10 per cent.

“Problems began when Crude crossed $70 a barrel. FIIs (Foreign Institutional Investors) began to reduce exposure, resulting in further weakening of the rupee. The run up to general election is usually volatile, but sanity prevails in the election year and thereafter, we see a range year ahead (Rs 68.00-75.00),” HDFC Securities said.

Corporate earnings and macroeconomic conditions are the two other factors that will move the market in 2019. Analysts expect GDP growth to slow down in H1FY19 after the September quarter of FY19 disappointed with a broad-based slowdown across consumption, net exports and manufacturing on the supply side. Corporate earnings, on the other hand, are likely to see a revival next year.

On the global front, investors will track Brexit, trade war tensions, global growth, policies of global central banks such as the US Federal Reserve, Bank of Japan and European Central Bank.