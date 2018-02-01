NEW DELHI: Growth of the eight key infrastructure industries slowed down to four per cent in December 2017 - a five-month low - compared to 5.3 per cent in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal. The comparison becomes stark when compared with November 2017, when growth had peaked to 7.4 per cent.

The core sectors — coal, electricity, steel, cement, refinery products, fertilisers, natural gas, and crude oil — which contribute 40 per cent to the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) saw healthy growth in refinery products and cement production, pushing the figures into the positive zone. According to experts, the sequential dip in core sector growth is largely a function of base effect and going forward, the festival season will boost the manufacturing sector.

“An unfavourable base effect for steel and refinery products as well as the continued weak performance of coal contributed to the sequential dip in core-sector growth,” said Aditi Nayar, principal economist at ICRA. Disaggregated data reveal broad-based sequential slowdown, with six of the eight constituents (excluding cement and fertilisers) displaying a downtick in volume growth, she added.

Data released by the commerce and industry ministry on Wednesday showed the output growth recorded in December is the lowest since July 2017. While cement production remained the biggest growth driver, rising 19.6 per cent in December, growth in steel production and electricity generation shrank to 2.6 per cent and 3.3 per cent, respectively.

“Cement output growth is expected to remain healthy in the ongoing quarter, given the low base of Q4 FY17, although growth may not sustain at such levels, Nayar noted.

The output of crude oil and coal contracted 0.1 per cent and 2.1 per cent, respectively, during the month under review. Fertiliser production rose three per cent from 0.3 per cent in November and natural gas rose one per cent.

However, ICRA expects manufacturing growth to remain healthy in December 2017, benefiting from a favourable base effect related to the marginal 0.6 per cent rise in December 2016, as well as the expansion displayed by sectors such as automobiles, cement, and non-oil merchandise exports.