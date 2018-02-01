HYDERABAD: Data protection and privacy issues are emerging as the major challenges for corporate India, as companies are lapping up digital transformation swiftly, says a new survey.

According to Global Forensic Data Analytics Survey 2018 by EY, digital transformation is posing new risks, especially around managing data. Companies are so apprehensive about cyber breach and insider threats that they are stepping up investments in artificial intelligence, robotics process automation, analytics, blockchain tech, among others.

Most of the Indian companies see data protection and privacy compliance as increasing areas of concern. Forensic data analytics (FDA) and emerging technologies will play an important role in mitigating digital threats.

“Indian companies have effectively utilised FDA in cases of data protection and privacy and for detecting financial statement fraud over the past two years,” said Arpinder Singh, partner and head - India & emerging markets, fraud investigation & dispute services, EY.

According to Andrew Gordon, EY global fraud investigation and dispute services leader, as the pace of regulatory change is accelerating and new data protection laws such as GDPR are introduced, global organisations are facing major challenges.