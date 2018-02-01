NEW DELHI: FMCG major Dabur India on Wednesday reported 13 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 333.05 crore for the third quarter ended December 31 as against Rs 294.67 crore in October-December periods of the last fiscal.

The rise in profit was led by strong performance of its packaged goods business in India. The homegrown firm reported consolidated revenue of Rs 1,966.44 crore during the October-December quarter, an increase of 6.1 per cent from Rs 1,852.91 crore in the corresponding year-ago period.

“The comparable consolidated revenue growth adjusted for currency translation and GST (goods and services tax) was 12.9 per cent during the third quarter of 2017-18,” Dabur said in a statement.

“While the global macroeconomic environment continues to be challenging and competitive intensity remains high, we have delivered a strong performance during the quarter by efficiently managing the risks and challenges,” Dabur India Chief Executive Officer Sunil Duggal said.

Revenue from consumer care business was up 8.59 per cent to Rs 1,696.86 crore in the December quarter as against Rs 1,562.52 crore in the year-ago period. Dabur’s honey sales reported a growth of 33 per cent, while homecare business posted 36 per cent growth during the quarter.