MUMBAI: ICICI Bank Ltd on Wednesday reported a 32.4 per cent fall in its net profit at Rs 1,650 crore for the quarter ended December 2017 as against Rs 2,442 crore registered during the corresponding period a year ago.

According to Chanda Kochhar, MD & CEO, ICICI Bank, profit fell on a higher base in last year, which was on account of higher treasury income aggregating Rs 900 crore and another Rs 82 crore due to exchange rate gains.

During the quarter under review, ICICI’s net interest income was up 7.2 per cent to Rs 5,705 crore from Rs 5,363 crore last year, while non-interest income fell 19 per cent to Rs 3,167 crore from Rs 3,938 crore.

Gross NPAs rose 20.88 per cent to Rs 46,039 crore over last year, while net NPAs were at 4.2 per cent during the third quarter of the current fiscal compared to 4.43 per cent in the second quarter. Provisions and contingencies rose 32 per cent to Rs 3,569 crore from Rs 2,713 crore last year, while recoveries and upgrades from NPAs totalled Rs 1,108 crore.

As a percentage of total loans, gross NPAs stood at 7.82 per cent compared to 7.87 per cent the previous quarter.

According to Kochhar, provisions are likely to remain high in the current quarter considering the ongoing insolvency resolution process of stressed accounts.