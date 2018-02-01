MUMBAI: Infrastructure major Larsen & Toubro’s (L&T) net profit shot up 53 per cent to Rs 1,490 crore for the quarter ended December 2017 as against Rs 972 crore registered during the corresponding period a year ago.

Revenue rose 10 per cent to Rs 28,747 crore, operating income increased 25 per cent at Rs 3,143 crore, while operating margins rose to 11 per cent from 9.6 per cent during the same period last year.

During the quarter, the company bagged fresh orders worth Rs 48,130 crore. With this, L&T’s total order book stood at Rs 2.7 lakh crore, of which the ratio of domestic vs international orders stood at 75:25, which the company intends to maintain going forward. A significant chunk of the new orders are from the infrastructure and hydrocarbons sector, said Shankar Ramanan, CFO, L&T.

According to the company, the rise in oil and commodity prices were encouraging the review of market expansion strategies and investment opportunities and that it will continue to focus on profitable growth, capital efficiency and productive measures to enhance its return on equity.

The company’s scrip closed at a high of Rs 1,424.9 on NSE on Wednesday.