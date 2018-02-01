MUMBAI: The key Indian equity indices on Thursday opened higher ahead of the Union Budget 2018-19 presentation by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley in the Parliament.

The 30-scrip Sensitive Index (Sensex), was trading 157.21 points or 0.44 per cent higher soon after opening.

Union Budget 2018: All eyes on Arun Jaitley’s briefcase; here is what to expect

The wider 50-scrip Nifty of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) was also trading 46.25 points or 0.42 per cent higher at 11,073.95 points.

The Sensex of the BSE, which opened at 36,048.99 points, was trading at 36,122.23 points (at 9.16 a.m.), higher 157.21 points or 0.44 per cent from the previous day's close at 35,965.02 points.

The Sensex touched a high of 36,136.40 points and a low of 36,021.88 points in the trade so far.