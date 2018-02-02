NEW DELHI: State-run telecom firm BSNL has sought Rs 6,652 crore as equity infusion from the government to fund its spectrum purchase worth about Rs 13,885 crore, telecom minister Manoj Sinha informed Parliament today.

BSNL has submitted a detailed project report (DPR) to the Department of Telecom (DoT) for allotting 5MHz spectrum in 2100 MHz band, used for 3G and 4G services, in all telecom circles where it operates, except for Rajasthan.

"BSNL has sought from the DoT Rs 6,652 crore as equity infusion out of total spectrum cost of Rs 13,885 crore. BSNL will pay the balance Rs 7,233 crore of spectrum cost in ten annual installments from its internal accruals," Sinha said in a written statement to the Rajya Sabha.

BSNL has requested for allocation of 5MHz in 800 MHz spectrum band which is used for 4G services at present.

The state-run firm has plans to start 4G services this year by installing 10,000 mobile sites in all its telecom circles.