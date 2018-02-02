NEW DELHI: State-owned Coal India produced 440 million tonnes of coal in the April-January period of the ongoing fiscal, missing the target by 29.2 million tonnes.

Coal India's production target for the first 10 months of the ongoing financial year was 469.90 MT, according to a regulatory filing by the PSU.

The company's production for the month of January was 56.69 MT, missing the target of 63.32 MT for the month.

Coal India (CIL) accounts for over 80 per cent of the domestic coal production.

For 2017-18 CIL has set a production target of 600 million tonnes (MT) with an annualised growth of about 8.3 per cent over the last year.

In 2018-19, the envisaged coal production is 773.70 MT with a growth of about 28.95 per cent. The miner is eyeing an output of one billion tonnes by 2019-20.

CIL has identified mines with production capacity of 908 million tonnes so far.