A labourer carries a sack filled with sugar in a store at a wholesale market in Kolkata. (Photo | Reuters)

NEW DELHI: India's sugar output is likely to jump 33 per cent from a year ago to 27 million tonnes in 2017/18 marketing year, giving the world's second-biggest producer enough surplus for overseas sales, a senior industry official said on Friday.

India's sugar marketing year runs from October to September.

The south Asian country's consumption in 2017/18 is pegged around 25.75 million tonnes, Rahil Shaikh, managing director of ED&F Man India, said on the sidelines of a conference.

"Instead of next year, we'll have a large surplus this year itself, resulting in exports to suck that extra supply out of the country," he said.