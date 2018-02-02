India's sugar output could surge 33 per cent to 27 million tonnes
NEW DELHI: India's sugar output is likely to jump 33 per cent from a year ago to 27 million tonnes in 2017/18 marketing year, giving the world's second-biggest producer enough surplus for overseas sales, a senior industry official said on Friday.
India's sugar marketing year runs from October to September.
The south Asian country's consumption in 2017/18 is pegged around 25.75 million tonnes, Rahil Shaikh, managing director of ED&F Man India, said on the sidelines of a conference.
"Instead of next year, we'll have a large surplus this year itself, resulting in exports to suck that extra supply out of the country," he said.