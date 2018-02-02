Image used for representational purpose only.

MUMBAI: Key Indian equity indices opened in the negative territory on Friday.

The wider Nifty50 of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) traded lower by 77.70 points or 0.71 percent at 10,938.20 points.

The barometer 30-scrip Sensitive Index (Sensex) of the BSE, which opened at 35,707.60 points, traded at 35,673,39 points (09 18 AM) - down 233.27 points or 0.65 per cent -- from its previous day's close.

The Sensex has so far touched a high of 35,738.13 points and a low of 35,604.00 points during the intra-day trade.

The BSE market breadth was bearish with 498 declines and 139 advances.