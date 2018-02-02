Despite being covered in layers of fog and pollution, Delhi is constantly buzzing with activities and parties. Be it a business park or a late night party, the best way to order food in Delhi, is to just use the online food delivery apps. This saves the time, energy and money in travelling. Moreover it is a happy escape from the long traffic hours and waiting queues in the food joints.

Whether you are planning a surprise dinner for your spouse or making preparations to have lunch with your in laws, a lavish menu at reasonable prices is just a click away. From the main course to Italian Pizza to Thai curry to Kolkata special gulabjamuns, you have unlimited choices to suit your mood and budget. With the extended varieties in the menu from starters to desserts, coupled with cash payback schemes while using the digital wallet and the assurance about the best deals through reviews and ratings, the option to order food in Gurgaon and NCR seems to be the best packaged deal offered to one, while living in a metro.

One can choose to treat his or her friends on birthdays with the best combo deals. When the entire bill amount is clubbed with the loyalty points and payback points, the desserts too can be adjusted for all. Nothing compares with the joy of creating memories at the best and lowest available prices. While you order food in Delhi, you can always opt to have the delivery services from the outlet nearest to your home. Despite the public transport availability, traffic in the metro and roads both can cause the delay. Yet the food delivery service providers compete with each other for the shortest delivery times. The mobile apps are not just used to get the food delivered at home but also for the take away orders. Many working professionals prefer to place the order while they leave from office and collect it themselves while passing from the food outlet. The end result is saved time and we all know time is money. This means lesser hectic life and more cherishing food time.

There are offers like 12 chicken pieces with 4 dips at a nominal cost on every Wednesday or 150 bucks off on first order. These marketing gimmicks tend to satisfy the customers while expanding the customer base for restaurant. Whether you want to have chicken pieces cooked in rich spicy gravy or want to start with the crispy paneer tikkas, you are always happy with the food quality being served. The food vendors, know that the digital wave will penetrate deeper with the coming times. Hence word of mouth publicity and a positive online presence, will go a long way. This encourages them to focus on the quality and consistency of food being served. You have the option of choosing mutton biryani against chicken hakka noodles. Kadhai paneer or navratna vegetable korma, both together make it difficult to choose one. Those options make you order again, some other day. Customer retention is done through finger licking good taste.