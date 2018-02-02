RBI not in talks with government on bond buys
By PTI | Published: 02nd February 2018 04:34 PM |
Last Updated: 02nd February 2018 04:34 PM | A+A A- |
MUMBAI: The Reserve Bank of India is not in talks with the government currently to conduct open market purchases of government bonds, a source familiar with the central bank's thinking said, denying a media report that the central bank might consider such steps to boost the debt market.
Earlier on Friday, financial news provider Newsrise cited a senior finance ministry official as saying that the RBI might purchase bonds through open market operations and secondary market trading to support New Delhi's borrowing programme.