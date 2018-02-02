Whether you are broke or not, a personal loan is something that many in Singapore apply for when they require a large sum urgently. Also, it is quite convenient as the process of application from any bank is very simple. Many of us use it for an emergency situation when we are short on cash such as paying for medicals bills or for an impending marriage.

However, there are many other reasons why taking a personal loan might be helpful. A personal loan can be useful not only when you are short of money, but also when things are going fairly well in your life.

Let us now take a look at some of the reasons why taking a personal loan is the best option when you are broke :

To pay off your huge credit card bill

If your latest monthly credit card bill has reached a level where you are finding it hard to pay it off, taking a personal loan to pay off your bills on time is not a bad idea. If you continuously spend on your credit cards without repaying the full outstanding bills month-on-month, you’ll incur high interest charges.

So to avoid paying more through interest, you should opt for a personal loan to pay off the huge credit card bill. It is more economical to apply for a personal loan and repay it as the former charges lower interest rates. By doing so, you will retain all the rewards on your credit card as well.

To settle emergency payments

It is always advisable that you create an emergency fund for crises. However, often circumstances delay the creation of such an emergency fund and then you are suddenly faced with a crisis and you need a loan.

Not all crisis require a personal loan, but if the condition is such that you cannot postpone, then taking a personal loan is a good idea. Circumstances such as car repairs or a medical expenses not covered under your health insurance plan may call for instant financial attention.

To avoid making insurance claims

Most insurance policies in Singapore will offer you a bonus if you do not make any claims for a definite period. Under circumstances where the claim amount might be very low compared to the NCD bonus, many opt for a personal loan to make settlements without filing a claim. By doing so, you can preserve bonuses, discounts and low premiums in your insurance policy.

To avoid making any cash advance

Instead of withdrawing cash using your credit card, you should opt for a personal loan as the interest rates you get are much lower with a personal loan in comparison to a credit card. In addition, credit cards charge a cash advance fee of S$15 or 6% of the amount withdrawn, whichever is higher plus an interest of around 28% p.a. In contrast, personal loans do not have any up-front fees.

To consolidate your debts

If you have unsettled debts on several credit lines, you can pay them all immediately using a personal loan. You will be able to swap the high-interest credit card loans with one low-interest personal loan.

To add to your funds for house renovation

You can only get a loan amounting to S$50,000 to renovate your home in Singapore. Often this amount is not sufficient. In such cases, applying for a personal loan is a useful idea to pay for the expenses without spending your own money. However, you must be careful and set a budget for your renovation project and avoid applying for any more loans. Otherwise, you will have to pay a substantial sum in the long run.

However, a personal loan is also a form of debt, hence it is vital that you treat it like one. If not, it could further trap you in a debt cycle and you might not find another solution to pull yourself out of it.