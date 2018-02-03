Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs Arun Jaitley, MoS for Finance and Shipping P. Radhakrishnan, MoS for Finance Shiv Pratap Shukla, along with the senior officials presented the General Budget to the President Ram Nath Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on Thursday. | PTI

NEW DELHI: Amending the Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management (FRBM) Act, as proposed in the Finance Bill 2018, will enable the government to incur higher-than-mandated borrowing and spending till the 2024 Lok Sabha election cycle.

The Finance Bill states the central government shall “take appropriate measures to limit the fiscal deficit to three per cent of gross domestic product by March 31, 2021”; “the general government debt does not exceed 60 per cent”; and, “the central government debt does not exceed 40 per cent of gross domestic product by the end of 2024-2025”. The changes also exempt the government from reporting revenue deficit. The Finance Bill proposes that the entire sentence related to revenue receipts and revenue expenditures be deleted.

According to the FRBM Act, the Medium Term Fiscal Policy Statement released along with the Budget will include an assessment of sustainability related to the balance between revenue receipts and revenue expenditure and the use of capital receipts including market borrowings for generating productive assets.

The Act also states that the Macro-Economic Framework Statement, which is part of Budget documents, shall contain an assessment relating to the growth in GDP and the Union government’s fiscal balance. The

Finance Bill also proposes that the word ‘fiscal balance’, which essentially means fiscal deficit, be omitted.

The Bill provides for “exceeding annual fiscal deficit target due to ground or grounds of national security, act of war, national calamity, collapse of agriculture severely affecting farm output and incomes, structural reforms in the economy with unanticipated fiscal implications, decline in real output growth of a quarter by at least three per cent”. Earlier, the FRBM Act had allowed such breach “due to ground or grounds of national security or national calamity or such other exceptional grounds as the central government may specify”. This will give enough time and spending room for the government, which according to experts will face a tough time, given the increased expenditure and low revenue.

In his Budget speech on Thursday, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley had revised the fiscal deficit target for 2017-18 to 3.5 per cent of GDP from 3.2 per cent budgeted target. The government’s revenue deficit shot up to 2.6 per cent of GDP in 2017-18 from the Budget estimate of 1.9 per cent of GDP, showing signs of the deteriorating quality of fiscal consolidation.

Jaitley attributed the revenue collection slippage to two reasons — government receiving lower GST revenue for 11 months in 2017-18 (a shortfall of Rs 50,000 crore) and facing a shortfall in non-tax revenue due to lower receipts from spectrum auction. Rating agencies led by Crisil have raised concerns over the curtailed capital spending to cap fiscal deficit at 3.5 per cent for FY18, and warned that the higher target for the next fiscal will delay the fiscal consolidation process by three years. “It is the productive spending in the economy that has seen a compromise, making way for revenue spending,” Crisil said in a note.

For 2018-19, Jaitley set a target of 3.3 per cent adding that the Centre was adopting key recommendations of the report of a panel that had been tasked with revamping the FRBM Act.The FRBM panel, led by the 15th Finance Commission chairman N K Singh, had recommended a fiscal deficit target of 2.5 per cent of gross domestic product, revenue deficit of 0.8 per cent, a combined centre-state debt ceiling of 60 per cent, and a central debt ceiling of 40 per cent by 2022-23, the end point of its six-year medium term fiscal roadmap. The panel had also recommended a fiscal deficit of 3 per cent for 2018-19.