MUMBAI: The receipts and expenditure estimates of Budget 2018-19 make one believe it wasn’t a routine accounting task, but a giant exercise in credibility management. The government has been facing flak for what it couldn’t and didn’t deliver, scoring poorly on the promise versus reality quotient. In hindsight, the Narendra Modi-led BJP government is careful about how history will judge it and so used the budget vehicle to influence the court of public opinion just by being realistic. Allow us to explain the narrative via numbers.

We were told that demonetisation and GST increased the tax base and buoyancy significantly: 50 per cent rise in indirect taxpayers and 85.51 lakh new income tax filers last fiscal. Logically, a widening tax base should bump up tax collections, but FY19 revenue projections puncture any such hope. Gross tax revenue growth for the next fiscal is set at 16.7 per cent, lower than and 17 and 17.87 per cent seen in FY16 and FY17, respectively.

The past two quarters have seen better-than-expected corporate earnings and considering the uptick in economy, one would imagine corporate tax collections to do better, but they are likely to grow at a mere 10.1 per cent next fiscal, significantly lower than the previous year’s 16 per cent. Ditto with personal taxes, likely to grow at 20.45 per cent in FY19, down from last year’s 25.7 per cent. By any measure, these estimates are conservative and are set so, probably because the government in the past failed miserably on key economic indicators. Recall the 5.7 per cent GDP growth in Q1 that no one saw coming. Perhaps, the pain from this low-growth wound is still fresh that the government wants to avoid any additional scars. To restore credibility, FY19 seems to have revenue targets that can be easily met (bonus points, if overshot), instead of steep targets only to fall behind the curve.

This logic also has its imprint on government expenditure. Consider the `5 lakh per family health insurance plan, which could have got more political mileage if provided with a princely fund of `12,000 crore. The government’s compelling need to moderate expectations and lend itself credibility could be for two reasons. One, there’s simply not enough money. Two, due to bitter experiences, with flagship programmes like the `10,000-crore Startup India ending up as epic failures.

Or take the more recent misgivings of the government, when it wanted to borrow an additional `50,000 crore that spooked bond markets. Sensing damage, it tried to wing it, lowering the borrowings to `20,000 crore, but in reality ended up taking `48,318 crore, enlarging the fiscal deficit to 3.5 per cent for FY18.

For next fiscal, debt is marginally higher, but rising oil prices could topple the fiscal math once again. So to avoid getting butchered by investors and rating agencies, overall expenditure (10 per cent growth) is set moderately, limiting the need for additional resources. If there’s a shortfall, the government will dip into unspent capital rather than holding out the begging bowl for cash. Also, remember tax collections could pack a punch, yielding higher revenue than estimates.

The non-tax revenue (including dividends from PSUs) and capital receipts (disinvestment proceeds) budget, too, smack of conservatism. The former will grow by 3.9 per cent, simply because the number of profit-making PSUs is limited and if the talk of privatisation materialises, by default dividends will reduce. Disinvestment proceeds, too, are moderate as the number of eligible disinvested companies dwindles year after year. The first 2-3 budgets gave the government headroom to blame everything that’s wrong on legacy issues. This was a budget to boast about achievements, with a promise to do even more. In the absence of tangible successes and to stave off another credibility crisis, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley simply decided to keep calm and carry on.

A tightrope walk

