The finance minister highlighted the significant need for infrastructure spending, and it found emphasis across several themes. The transport sector is critical for improving logistics, and hence competitiveness of manufacturing. Significant physical progress has been targeted in roads (35,000 km of Bharatmala, 9,000 km of National Highways), rail (18,000 km of line doubling, 4,000 km of new track), airports (five time increase in capacity), among others.

The budgetary allocations will need to be supplemented with other sources. The national highways sector has already been doing this with a range of options, and is likely to add InvITs to its existing sources like Bonds, HAM and TOT contracts. The other sectors are likely to evolve similar mechanisms for attracting commercial capital.

Urban infrastructure is a second theme. Smart City and AMRUT continue to be flagship programmes. Urban transport emphasis for Mumbai and Bangalore is much needed. Upgradation of Railway stations across cities will also have a significant impact on transport-oriented-development. Proposed development of 10 iconic tourist destinations will support urbanization, and create jobs. There remains a need for institutionally empowering and enabling city institutions to drive these programmes.

The budget also gives a big push to meeting infrastructure investment requirements in the rural and agriculture sectors. For rural livelihoods, this includes rural roads, housing, toilets, household electric connections and wi-fi connectivity. Funds have also been proposed for fishery and aqua infra, animal husbandary, agri market infra, mega food park and horticulture. Infrastructure investments in this sector is key to linking the rural and agri economy to industries, a key theme of the economic corridors.

Social infrastructure, particularly health and education, is equally a key theme, and critically impact the “ease of living” target. Revitalising Infrastructure and Systems in Eduction (RISE) initiative, combined with leveraging technology, can make a significant impact in the classrooms. Healthcare has also been given a big boost – in the FM’s words, making it the world’s largest government funded healthcare programmes. These initiatives will create opportunities for investors and service providers.

Overall, while the proposed outlays for infrastructure are large, the budgetary allocation makes a prudent balance with fiscal discipline. The fiscal deficit being directionally correct, is a positive, as it impacts risk perception of foreign investors in infrastructure. Thus, attracting commercial capital will remain key to successfully delivering on the targets.

Addressing these will require continued work on the key themes highlighted by the FM in his first Budget speech, namely de-risking PPP models, plug-and-play readiness of projects, hastening dispute resolutions, and resolving projects with financial stress. The pick-up in economic growth rate implies that the demand for infrastructure will also begin to rise again. With the progress made over the last few years, and their continuation supported by this Budget, one can hope that the infrastructure supply will rise faster.

The writer is Leader - Infrastructure at PwC India