GPX Global to invest Rs 400 crore in second data centre in Mumbai
By PTI | Published: 03rd February 2018 05:43 PM |
Last Updated: 03rd February 2018 05:43 PM | A+A A- |
MUMBAI: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis today said GPX Global is investing Rs 400 crore for its upcoming tier 4 data centre in Mumbai.
"Had a very good meeting with Mr Nicholas Tanzi, Global CEO of GPX Global this morning," Fadnavis tweeted.
"I am happy to inform that GPX Global is investing Rs 400 crore (which will be scaled upto Rs 2000 crore) for the upcoming new Tier 4 Data centre at Mumbai," he said in another tweet.
GPX Global Systems already has a data centre at Andheri, in which it has invested Rs 700 crore.
Fadnavis said he has been informed that work for the new centre will start within a month.