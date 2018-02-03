NEW DELHI: Twitter India recorded over 14 lakh budget-related conversations in the past week (January 26 to February 2), with healthcare being the most talked about topic followed by demonetisation, the company said on Friday.



"Conversations on Twitter lit up globally as politicians, well-known personalities and the public took to the platform to express their opinions regarding the Budget. Soon after the Budget speech concluded, the conversations on the platform peaked at February 1, 2.30 p.m. with over 83,000 tweets," Twitter said in a statement.



Together with the Ministry of Finance (@FinMinIndia), Twitter enabled Indians to watch the #Budget2018 speech, follow a talkathon on Union Budget and also participate in the budget discussion through a live Q&A with Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley.



Key topics of discussion on Twitter in India included, healthcare, demonetisation, agriculture, personal income tax, infrastructure and Goods and Services Tax (GST).



The micro-blogging platfrom said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi emerged as the most mentioned personality on the platform during the budget conversations.



He was followed by Arun Jaitley, President of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Amit Shah, Senior Congress leader P. Chidambaram and Arvind Subramanian, Chief Economic Adviser.



In January, Twitter garnered 240,000 budget-related tweets which was twice the volume than in December last year.



Twitter also made it easy for people who preferred a more data-friendly way to access the #Budget2018 conversation by bringing the discussions on Twitter Lite (mobile.twitter.com).