NEW DELHI: The weeks leading up to the tabling of the Union Budget were rife with speculation as to how the government would deal with the prospect of rising global crude oil prices. Would it seek to keep inflation under control in an electorally significant year, increasing subsidies or cutting taxes, thereby reducing its already constrained spending room?

A perusal of the budgeted revenue receipts and expenditure, however, indicate that Finance Minister Arun Jaitley has opted to play it by the ear -- leaving both subsidy provisions and taxation largely unchanged.

While LPG subsidy allocations have been raised to account for the substantial increase in LPG consumers (from Rs 16,076.13 crore in the 2017-18 budget to Rs 20,377.80 crore for 2018-19), kerosene subsidy allocations have been slashed -- from Rs 8,923.87 crore to Rs 4,555 crore. The result is that the overall provision for oil and gas-related subsidies remain little changed -- at Rs 24,932.80 crore compared to Rs 25,000 crore earlier.

Tax levels on petrol and diesel have also been left static, with some re-jigging of the duty structure. Jaitley has cut excise duties on petrol and diesel by Rs 2 and abolished an additional excise duty of Rs 6, but simultaneously introduced a new road cess of Rs 8 – leaving effective taxation the same.

In effect, economists say that the budget has refrained from pegging an average rate for 2018-19, assuming constant crude oil price at current. “They have not made any allowance that they might have to cut taxes because prices are going up,” pointed out Madan Sabnavis, chief economist, CARE Ratings. The move has given the government more flexibility, according to Jaijit Bhattacharya, economic, regulatory and policy advisory, KPMG India. “They are indicating that they are open to increasing fuel rates. But, it all depends on how much it increases... it might be politically expedient for them to cut taxes.”

Sabnavis also believes that the government might not be as worried about letting fuel rates rise, as long as headline inflation remains under control. “However, if it gets to around 6 or 7 per cent primarily because of rising crude oil rates, they might decide to intervene,” he said.

But, the most recent price forecasts do not signal much hope that interventions might be unnecessary. On Thursday, Goldman Sachs revised its price forecast by a third, estimating Brent will reach $75 a barrel over the next three months and will climb to $82.50 within six months. With retail inflation breaching a 17-month high in December (5.21%), an intervention to rein in retail fuel prices might become necessary.

