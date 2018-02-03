NEW DELHI: Playing down criticism that the Budget ignored the middle class, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said on Friday that enough was done for this segment of taxpayers in previous budgets and that it’s time the rural and agriculture sectors got the government’s attention. Also, a stressed agriculture sector is not good for the economy, he noted.

“If you analyse the sum total of my last four-five budgets that I have presented, I have given relief to small taxpayers in every Budget,” Jaitley said in his first post Budget meeting with the corporate leaders on Friday.

Last year, the government reduced the tax on individuals earning up to Rs 5,00,000 from 10 per cent to five per cent, which Jaitley claimed, is the lowest in the world.

Industry and citizens were critical of the Budget for ignoring the middle class and imposing long-term capital gains tax, which will eat into their savings in mutual funds as well as government bonds and will scare off investors to other markets such as Singapore.

For large businesses, the main grouse was that the government limited the corporate tax cut to small and medium businesses.

Jaitley, though, justified his move by adding “services are doing well and manufacturing had picked up in the last two quarters”. On the other hand, he strongly defended his rural expenditure, adding that “stressed agriculture sector is not in India’s interest”. By boosting rural demand, the FM said he was trying to lift the Indian economy.

Jaitley added that the farm sector had been under a lot of stress for the last seven to eight years and it was putting pressure on the financial sector in terms of bad loans.

He also made his stand clear on corporate tax, saying that the Budget will benefit micro, small and medium enterprises, which accounts for almost 99 per cent of the companies that file tax returns.

On Thursday, he had proposed a reduction of corporate tax for companies that had a turnover up to Rs 250 crore during 2016-17 from 30 per cent to 25 per cent.

Defending the massive spend on healthcare, the FM observed as the country progresses economically, people need a robust social security net.