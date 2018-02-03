A blue Harley Davidson at the expo, which is hosted at the Chennai Trade Center for November 5-6. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath)

PANAJI: Despite the Budget hiking duties on imported premium bikes, American superbikes maker Harley- Davidson will continue to invest in the country as it is an important part of its international portfolio.

"India is an important part of our international portfolio, and we will continue to invest in this market," said Peter Mackenzie, managing director, Harley-Davidson India and China. He was talking to reporters on the sidelines of the sixth India Harley Owners Group rally in Panaji, which has hundreds of Harley-Davidson riders from across the country and from Bhutan.