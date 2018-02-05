There is common saying – Marriages are made in heaven. But, to suit the current generation, I will alter it to marriages are made online.

There are numerous matchmaking websites with a high success rate of providing profiles with high match rate. Matchfinder.in is one of those websites with a growing success rate exponentially.

With a mission of providing high-quality matrimonial services with affordable prices, matchfinder.in started their journey in 2014 in Hyderabad, India.

Since then, Matchfinder.in has been gaining popularity in the matchmaking industry. This well-versed site is best suited for matchmaking for all the caste and sub-caste related searches in India.

With high success rates in matchmaking, this matrimonial site has been making its fame all over the country. A shocking number of matches happen on a regular basis on this website making it a huge success in the matrimonial industry.

Dedicated to the Indian crowd, they have thousands of groom and bride profiles with a constant 5000 profile updates on a monthly basis. Privacy of profiles on the website is of utmost priority for Matchfinder.

Their website states that no membership fee or premium options are mandated unless you find a perfect match and need their contact information. However, if you need exclusive features to improve your profile or search another one with features like horoscope generation, profile highlighting, and many more, you will need to pay a minimal amount to the site.

The site exploited the fact of second marriages being difficult and made this second marriage hype a big success back in December 2017. The hassle of finding a partner for a second wedding physically is avoided and you will know most of the basic information of the person before you meet him or her via this site.

The other reason for a rapid growth of the matchmaking site is because of its diversity and caste search system. India is a country with unity in diversity, every state has a minimum of 2 to 3 languages used to communicate.

A unique aspect which makes this site unique from others is the sub-caste system search. Due to the various sub-castes within a caste in the country, people prioritize their sub-caste and then caste after the obvious religion match too.

These comprise of mostly the sub-caste related searches like Arya Vysya matrimony, Balija Matrimony, Dhangar matrimony, Ezhava matrimony which made the site quite famous in such short time. These ports provide the most accurate caste and sub-caste searches based on your search criteria.

Matchfinder made this subtle yet effective search as an option for registered users making it one of the diversified website in a span of 3 years. It has a wide range of supporting websites available on their homepage when you scroll down.

With the initial capital investment of Rs. 400000, Matchfinder has been increasing its customer base over time for a successful and robust foundation in the digital matrimony.

About their customer service, users have appreciation due to the extensive support for the entire process of finding a match to ensure that the meet happens with accurate information to both the concerned parties.

There is news about expanding customer base leading to increase in the customer service too.

Due to the upcoming valentine’s occasion, Matchfinder will help you find a perfect match to make your life even more beautiful.

A recent report shows a fund release from Andhra Bank, a reputed bank under the Standup India loan scheme and the company is planning to allocate these funds to digital marketing.

With a vision to create happy families by providing an excellent platform to find a perfect partner, Matchfinder provides membership starting from Rs. 100 to as much as a 3-month plan costing Rs.2000 which is very reasonable compared to the brokers who charge you 10 times more.

You will be delivered with what you were promised, you can be certain of that and with the recent funding from a reputed financial institution, you could expect a huge growth spurt with respect to their marketing and digital platform.