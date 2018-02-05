NEW DELHI: Gold prices declined by Rs 86 to Rs 30,281 per 10 grams in futures trade today after participants trimmed holdings amid a weak global trend.

Gold for delivery in February contracts fell Rs 86, or 0.28 per cent, to Rs 30,28 per 10 grams in a business turnover of three lots at the Multi Commodity Exchange.

Analysts said the fall in gold futures was in tune with a weak trend in precious metals overseas as anticipation that the US Federal Reserve might lift interest rate to fight inflation made investors cautious on bullion investment.

Gold prices fell 0.17 per cent to USD 1,329.60 an ounce in Singapore today.