Budget 2018 not only dashed the hopes of the salaried middle class seeking exemption in income tax but also thwarted the future saving goals of the average middle class by bringing back the much dreaded long-term capital gain tax (LTCG).

While the Budget proposal has drawn flak from the middle class who vented their ire on social media, we are decoding how budgetary proposals will affect your financial goals for the next fiscal.

While your income tax slab remains unchanged, the government has introduced standard deduction of Rs 40,000 from salary income. At the same time, the government has removed the existing benefits on annual transport allowance up to Rs 19,200 and medical reimbursement up to Rs 15,000, which together was Rs 34,200. So, that means the effective maximum benefit a person can avail is Rs 5,800 a year (Rs 40,000-34,200). This results in effective tax saving of Rs 1,810 for the 31.2 per cent slab.

The government has also raised education cess from 3 per cent to 4 per cent on net income tax, which will further increase the income tax. In fact, if your salary in above Rs 5 lakh slab, you may have to pay more income tax.

If that was not enough, LTCG was reintroduced. Even if it will not impact your investment in securities and mutual funds made before February 1, it will upset you saving targets.

Suppose you had Rs 5 lakh in long-term profits as on January 31, 2018, these will not be taxed. Profits made from then on will be taxed at 10 per cent. This will have a negative impact on returns on your savings.

The Budget also imposed a 10 per cent tax on distributed income by equity oriented mutual funds, which will reduce the investor’s in-hand returns on dividends.

The investors, who were already facing low return on PF scheme and fixed deposits and were turning towards market to increase their saving, will now have to rethink before investing in equities as the returns will not be not that lucrative. No wonder that they feel cheated by the Budget.

