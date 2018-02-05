NEW DELHI: Chartered accountants' apex body ICAI today said there are fraudulent cases being reported wherein individuals are falsely claiming to be chartered accountants.

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India's (ICAI's) statement comes against the backdrop of recent reports that the Income Tax Department had busted a racket where an alleged chartered accountant was helping employees of some companies to fraudulently claim tax refunds.

About the reports, the ICAI said it found that the particular (person) who claimed to be a chartered accountant was not a member of the institute.

"There are various fraudulent cases being reported wherein individuals/ tax consultants are falsely claiming to be chartered accountants and during preliminary investigations only it comes to the fore that the accused are not chartered accountants but are either tax practitioners/ accountants/ commerce graduates," the statement said.