Singapore Airlines to unveil blockchain tech use for some transactions: CEO
By Reuters | Published: 05th February 2018 12:42 PM |
Last Updated: 05th February 2018 12:42 PM | A+A A- |
SINGAPORE: Singapore Airlines will announce plans later on Monday to use blockchain technology for certain transactions, Chief Executive Goh Choon Phong said.
"I think we are the first airline to do it," he told the Singapore Airshow Aviation Leadership Summit, a gathering of aviation leaders on the eve of Asia's largest air show.