Singapore Airlines CEO Goh Choon Phong speaks before a tour of Singapore Airlines' A380 fitted with newly launched cabin products at Changi Airport in Singapore December 14, 2017. (Photo | Reuters)

SINGAPORE: Singapore Airlines will announce plans later on Monday to use blockchain technology for certain transactions, Chief Executive Goh Choon Phong said.

"I think we are the first airline to do it," he told the Singapore Airshow Aviation Leadership Summit, a gathering of aviation leaders on the eve of Asia's largest air show.

