The International Institute of Information Technology, Hyderabad (IIIT-H) has declared that admissions are open for various undergraduate courses for the academic year 2018-19. The authority has also introduced several changes in the way admissions will be granted to the aspirants. From now onwards, admission through JEE Main will be limited to single degree programs for BTech in Electronics and Communication Engineering (ECE) and Computer Science and Engineering (CSE). The aspirants can apply for these programs via the admission portal of IIIT-H.

Undergraduate Engineering Entrance Examination (UGEEE) has been introduced for students seeking admissions to research-based dual-degree programs. Admissions to these courses will solely be based on the performance of the aspirants in this computer-based entrance, followed by an interview round to be conducted by IIIT-H. The new mode has been announced to identify students with a distinguished aptitude to carry out research work.

A Special Channel of Admission (SCA) has been introduced for aspirants with extraordinary talent or background, seeking admission to single-degree BTech programs. This is mainly for students who have qualified the CBSE conducted UDAAN, or are studying in the six-year integrated course for class XII plus four year integrated program and completing the second year of study in May 2018. These candidates can sit for the entrance examination and if they qualify, they will be called for the interview round. The examination will be held across several centers across the country on April 18 in online mode.

Students from International Olympiad Exempted

Students who have been selected in the international Olympiads for training in Informatics, Science, Mathematics, and Linguistics are exempted from appearing in UGEE and will directly be called for the interview round. Such candidates are not required to sit for the written test. The Olympiads which will be considered are International Olympiad on Informatics (IOI), Mathematics Olympiad, Science Olympiad (Physics, Chemistry, Biology, and Astronomy), International Linguistics Olympiad (ILO) and Paninian Linguistics Olympiad (PLO).

The application portal for UGEE and SCA modes have been made open on February 5th and candidates can apply for the same through the official website of the conducting authority.

For Students Abroad

Also, it has been announced on the official website that direct admissions for students abroad (DASA) will continue. Admission for students who have studied XI or XII or equivalent, outside India will be based on SAT scores. The students will be ranked on the basis of their total marks in the three SAT Subject tests of Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics level 2.

What does it mean for the aspirants?

The major advantage of these changes introduced is that there will now be adequate opportunities for students who could not score well in JEE Main and failed to secure admission at IIIT-H. Also, the students who studied abroad for class XI and XII will now have an opportunity to gain admission in the institute.

Now that the admission procedure involves an interview after the entrance examination, the quality of students will be further filtered. There will also be a special provision for students with extraordinary talent who otherwise go unidentified. With the changes introduced, students will be given an opportunity to pursue research at undergraduate level.

However, there are students who excel in their academics but are not very good with their communication skills. Interview being mandatory for selection could be a cause of worry for these students.

Also, the options for students gaining admission through JEE Main are limited. They will not have a chance to apply for dual degree courses and with a certain number of seats reserved for students appearing through Olympiads and DASA, the number of students qualifying for the interview through UGEE will be limited.

Now that the changes have been introduced, preparing for a written examination will no longer be enough. The students will also have to prepare themselves for a tough technical interview to be able to gain admission into the institute. Those who represented India in Olympiads will be recognized and will not have to sit for another examination which is certainly a confidence booster for such candidates.