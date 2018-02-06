MUMBAI: Massive selling erupted in the Indian equities market on Tuesday morning,as the two key indices -- S&P BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty -- opened around 3 per cent lower.

Accordingly, the barometer 30-scrip Sensitive Index (Sensex) on the BSE opened lower by over 1,000 points or 2.90 per cent from Monday's close.

Similarly, the wider Nifty50 of the National Stock Exchange receeded deep into the red. It plunged by over 300 points or 3.00 per cent.

