MUMBAI: Tata Motors Ltd is back in the black with net profit rising 11-fold at Rs 1,215 crore for the quarter ended December 2017 against a net loss of Rs 1,052 crore during the corresponding period a year ago. Total revenue rose 16.1 per cent to Rs 74,156 crore.

On a standalone basis, net profit stood at Rs 183.65 crore, up 59 per cent compared to a net loss of Rs 295.30 crore a year before.

According to N Chandrasekaran, chairman, Tata Motors, the turnaround strategy for Tata Motors’s standalone unit was well on track with strong volumes and improved profitability on the back of cost reduction.

“Our focus on market share gain coupled with operational improvements was working well, with both commercial and passenger vehicles business delivering improved results,” he said.

As for Jaguar Land Rover, operating margin contracted to 10.9 per cent from 12.5 per cent, as it offered sizable discounts to clear out inventories of older models of Range Rover and Range Rover Sport before the latest versions hit the market.

Deliveries grew at a slower pace of 3.5 per cent due to weak demand in North America and Europe. “JLT’s profitability was impacted by the run-out of the 17 model year Range Rover and Range Rover Sport and higher depreciation and amortisation resulting from continued investment to drive profitable growth,” the company said.

On a standalone basis, Tata Motors’ passenger and commercial vehicle business grew strongly with revenue rising 57.8 per cent at Rs 16,101.6 crore over the previous year, driven by strong volume growth. Standalone volumes rose 29 per cent from 1,32,000 units.

“Despite uncertainty in some markets, Jaguar Land Rover still delivered increased unit sales as we continued to launch schedule for new models including the significantly enhanced Range Rover family and all-new Jaguar E-Pace,” said Ralf Speth, CEO, JLR.