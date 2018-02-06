CHENNAI: Chennai-based TVS Motor Company has forayed into the 125cc scooter segment with TVS NTORQ125, priced at Rs 58,750 (ex-showroom, Delhi). The product is targeted at young customers, said K N Radhakrishnan, president and CEO of TVS Motor.

The design of the new model is inspired by stealth aircraft and embodies an aggressive style with a signature tail and LED tail lamps. Making its debut in this class, the company throws the kitchen sink at competitors in a segment dominated by Suzuki Motorcycle India (SMIL) and Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI).

TVS has also linked it with its racing pedigree, stating that the new model has been infused with knowledge and expertise derived from the company’s presence in competitive scooter racing for the past four years. The new model also marks the launch of an exclusive technology platform – TVS SmartXonnect – making it India’s first scooter with bluetooth connectivity.

“While there are over a dozen options in the sub-110cc segment, the scooter segment is estimated to record growth in the 125cc and 150cc categories in the near future. In particular, the 125cc scooter segment will grow by 100 per cent, if not more, in FY19,” said a senior analyst.

Noting that the 150 cc models are relatively pricey and not as fuel-efficient, analysts say the 125cc ones are the sweet spot. With the launch of NTORQ125, TVS Motor takes its game plan a notch higher and, hence, a stronger scooter portfolio. The company is hoping to sell around two lakh units in the domestic market in the first year alone.