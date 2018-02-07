NEW DELHI: Indian companies garnered over Rs 17,000 crore through issuance of shares on preferential basis during the quarter ended December 2017, registering a jump of 51 per cent from the year-ago period, Sebi data showed.

The funds were mobilised for business expansion, refinancing of debt, working capital requirements and other general corporate purposes.

As per the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) data, funds raised by listed firms through preferential allotment stood at Rs 17,434 crore in the third quarter ended December 31, 2017.

The funds accumulated during the December quarter of the current fiscal are 51.19 per cent higher in comparison to the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, when the firms had garnered Rs 11,531 crore.

In terms of numbers, 95 issues were witnessed in the quarter ended December 2017 as compared to 102 during the same period of the previous financial year.